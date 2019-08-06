Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Raised by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,300,000 after purchasing an additional 474,820 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 378,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,899,019. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.