Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Announces Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Shares of BHF traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $36.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director C Edward Chaplin bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,273.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,735.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

