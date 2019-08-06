Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Given $14.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $14.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 2,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 892,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 421.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

