BridgeBio Pharma’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 6th (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma’s (NASDAQ:BBIO) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 6th. BridgeBio Pharma had issued 20,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $348,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During BridgeBio Pharma’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. Leerink Swann began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 4,705,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr purchased 2,647,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,408,500 shares of company stock worth $125,944,500 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

