Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCLI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

