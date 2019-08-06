Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Insider Mark Nunneley Buys 25,000 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) insider Mark Nunneley purchased 25,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 144,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on BHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
