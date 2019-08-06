Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Insider Mark Nunneley Buys 25,000 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) insider Mark Nunneley purchased 25,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 144,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

