Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Booking by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 174,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 620,831 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 197,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 595,855 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 446,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Booking by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 259,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,654,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,057.52.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,780.00. 21,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,344. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,882.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

