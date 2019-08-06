Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Desjardins

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bombardier in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BDRBF remained flat at $$1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 221,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,257. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

