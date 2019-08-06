Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.85 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.90.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.17. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.