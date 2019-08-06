Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) PT Set at $28.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIFI. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 1,004,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.60 million, a P/E ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Hagan sold 32,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $586,797.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,056,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,499.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,710,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,854 shares of company stock worth $2,760,389. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

