Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Announces $2.06 Quarterly Dividend

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.055 per share by the aircraft producer on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $331.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.13. The firm has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

