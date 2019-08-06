BMO NAQ 100 EQY HEGD TO CAD INDX ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Shares Down 3.1%

BMO NAQ 100 EQY HEGD TO CAD INDX ETF (TSE:ZQQ) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$55.30 and last traded at C$55.45, approximately 35,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 53,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.17.

