BMO Capital Markets Trims Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Target Price to C$11.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of DII.B stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,456. The stock has a market cap of $256.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$9.22 and a twelve month high of C$27.16.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

