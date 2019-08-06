BMO Capital Markets Trims Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Target Price to C$11.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of DII.B stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,456. The stock has a market cap of $256.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$9.22 and a twelve month high of C$27.16.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

