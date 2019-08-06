BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NYSE FRT opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $115.09 and a 12-month high of $139.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

