Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.84 for the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,450. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.15 million.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

