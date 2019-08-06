Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Position Boosted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.63% of Blucora worth $23,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,361,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blucora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $4,258,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $4,137,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,081,172.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $80,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,982.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blucora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 3,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Blucora had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

