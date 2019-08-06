Blockport (BPT) Market Cap Hits $408,649.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Blockport has a market cap of $408,649.00 and $310.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00240008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.01336276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

