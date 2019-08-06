Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust (LON:BRIG) Trading Down 3.8%

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188.42 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 191.50 ($2.50), 6,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 272% from the average session volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.08 ($2.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 million and a P/E ratio of -21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.56.

Get Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.