BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.93

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.93 and last traded at C$8.94, with a volume of 957451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.81.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$357.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

