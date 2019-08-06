Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. Black Hills also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.67.

BKH stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,360.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,970 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

