BitRent Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $635.00 (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. BitRent has a total market capitalization of $98,222.00 and approximately $635.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRent token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, BitRent has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00234657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.55 or 0.01299594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00099604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BitRent launched on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitRent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

