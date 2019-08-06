Bitradio (BRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $136,797.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021186 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,728,542 coins and its circulating supply is 7,728,537 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

