bitJob Price Reaches $0.0005 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 91.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. bitJob has a market cap of $39,558.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitJob has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About bitJob

bitJob launched on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

