Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Reaches $3,548.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,548.00 and approximately $33,859.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139707 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004828 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000552 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

