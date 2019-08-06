Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $17.45 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $305.67 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.45 or 0.00148603 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, Koineks, Korbit and Exmo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00545850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00059389 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003353 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Gate.io, OKEx, Bitfinex, Zebpay, HitBTC, Coinone, CEX.IO, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Korbit, Instant Bitex, Negocie Coins, Kucoin, Graviex, DSX, Upbit, Exrates, Exmo, BitFlip, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, C2CX, Bithumb, Bitsane, TDAX, Indodax, Bittrex, QuadrigaCX, Coinnest, Bitlish, Huobi, Binance, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Koineks, BitMarket, Braziliex and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

