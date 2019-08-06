Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.43

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 88929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

A number of research firms have commented on BIR. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $670.13 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$178.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

