BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

