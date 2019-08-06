BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 14.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of 129.29 and a beta of 1.37.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $120,070.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,878 shares of company stock worth $4,685,662. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

