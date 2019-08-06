BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Director Acquires $999,996.00 in Stock

BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Director Simon H. Stertzer acquired 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BCDA traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791. BioCardia Inc has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

