BidaskClub Upgrades Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Enstar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $166.07 on Friday. Enstar Group has a one year low of $150.32 and a one year high of $218.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.54.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.48 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 16.11%.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Enstar Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.