BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Holdings Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BGC Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

