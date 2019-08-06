Bezop Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Bezop has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $3,771.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Sistemkoin, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last week, Bezop has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00242999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.01276859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00099328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,683,378 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

