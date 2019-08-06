Benz Price Tops $0.0001 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. Benz has a total market cap of $452.00 and $13.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benz has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00233977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.01301618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00099371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

