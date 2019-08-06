Bellatrix Exploration (BXEFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 66.96%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXEFF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.82. Bellatrix Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

