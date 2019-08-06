Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Bell Copper Corp (CVE:BCU) traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 15,750 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 43,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Bell Copper Company Profile (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral property interests in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Kabba porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of 13,000 acres located in northwestern Arizona. The company was formerly known as Bell Resources Corporation and changed its name to Bell Copper Corporation in April 2008.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.