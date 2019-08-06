Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ BELFB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 39,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,479,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bel Fuse by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 242,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

