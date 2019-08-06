Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.65-11.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

