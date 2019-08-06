Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of BZH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,275. The company has a market capitalization of $366.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.52. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Allan P. Merrill purchased 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,533.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 375,866 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1,713.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 211,141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1,114.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 143,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 86,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

