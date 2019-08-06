Beacon Minerals (ASX:BCN) Trading Up 13.5%

Beacon Minerals Ltd (ASX:BCN)’s share price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 18,640,881 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 861% from the average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 759.02.

In other news, insider Graham McGarry 40,000,000 shares of Beacon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th.

Beacon Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. Its principal property is the Jaurdi gold project located to the north west of Coolgardie. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Leederville, Australia.

