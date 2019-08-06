BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by Desjardins to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.
Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 187,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,378. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. BCE has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $47.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BCE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 109.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 741,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,374,000 after purchasing an additional 387,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.
