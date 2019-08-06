BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by Desjardins to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 187,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,378. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. BCE has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BCE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 109.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 741,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,374,000 after purchasing an additional 387,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.