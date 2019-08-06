Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.50 ($88.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €63.34 ($73.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 12 month high of €86.74 ($100.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

