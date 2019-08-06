Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Position Lowered by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,054,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 52,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE:BHC traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,694,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,775. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $98,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

