Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Barclays to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210.86 ($2.76).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 147.30 ($1.92) on Friday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58). The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Crawford S. Gillies bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($61,936.50).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.