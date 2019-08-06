Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPRN. Sandler O’Neill cut Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Bank Of Princeton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank Of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Bank Of Princeton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Bank Of Princeton stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $180.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.55. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $33.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 513.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.