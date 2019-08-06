Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 30th

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

BPRN stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.55. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $33.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73.

Several analysts have commented on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bank Of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

