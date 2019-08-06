Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.76.

NYSE:BLL opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46. Ball has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $76.28.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $182,684.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,826,549.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $392,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,967 shares of company stock worth $2,184,503. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

