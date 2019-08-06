Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12300.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 15,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a current ratio of 22.83.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, major shareholder Geoff Pardo sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $64,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $374,060.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,040 shares of company stock valued at $832,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $12,072,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,015,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

