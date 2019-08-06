Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (LON:AXI) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI)’s share price traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13), 0 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.75 ($1.29).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

