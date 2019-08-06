Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $12,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,427,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

