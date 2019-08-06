Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 118,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.